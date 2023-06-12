Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Safe Work Australia engineered stone/silica report due before August

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
June 13 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exposure to respirable crystalline silica at work continues to be an issue of national significance, says Safe Work Australia CEO Michelle Baxter.
Exposure to respirable crystalline silica at work continues to be an issue of national significance, says Safe Work Australia CEO Michelle Baxter.

THE question of a ban on engineered stone products is hanging in the air as Safe Work Australia prepares report that's due in less than six weeks' time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.