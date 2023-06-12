THE question of a ban on engineered stone products is hanging in the air as Safe Work Australia prepares report that's due in less than six weeks' time.
A public consultation on the issue has received more than 100 submissions, including from Hunter-based firm Stone Obsessions.
Like many other industry stakeholders, Margaret Lukas, proprietor of Stone Obsessions NSW and Lukas Joinery said in her submission that she does not support an outright ban, saying it would shut her down.
"As a small specialist business, this is our livelihood," she said.
A ban on stone on a "sliding scale" at around 40 per cent would be acceptable, she said, but it would have to be accompanied by a stringent licensing system including a skills qualification.
Switching to working with 100 per cent natural stone was not an option, she said, due to market demand which showed that "customers want engineered stone".
The industry would need a transition period of two years, along with compensation for remaining prohibited stock at the end of the period, she said.
In her submission she also called for more funding for mobile screening in rural and regional areas for employees where wait times are lengthy, and travelling to Sydney is cost prohibitive.
The majority of the 114 submissions came from people working in the construction industry, as well as 17 from individuals including work health and safety medical professionals.
SafeWork Australia CEO Michelle Baster said exposure to crystalline silica at work continued to be an issue of national significance.
The submissions would inform the report being prepared for work health and safety ministers on "the best way forward", she said.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
