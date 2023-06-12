An informal prayer service was held at Newcastle's Christ Church Cathedral on Monday night for the victims of the Pokolbin bus crash.
Visitors were invited to light candles and pray for those impacted by the tragedy.
Bishop Peter Stuart said a steady stream of people had also visited Anglican churches in Cessnock, Singleton and Branxton during the day after hearing about the crash.
"We would encourage everyone to engage in those practices that help them find meaning and purpose at the moment. For some it's to pray, for others it's to go for a walk," he said.
"The important thing is for people to reach out and gain support. If someone finds they are struggling the Lifeline service is always available to talk to."
It is likely further services will be held for those affected.
"We are still trying to get a sense of what the community needs and the right way of responding. It may be that it is something in Singleton rather than here," Bishop Stuart said.
