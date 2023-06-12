Newcastle Herald
Why the Newcastle Knights are not dead yet in the finals race

By Robert Dillon
June 12 2023 - 8:00pm
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE odds appear stacked against them, but recent history suggests the Newcastle Knights are still alive and kicking in the race for the NRL play-offs.

