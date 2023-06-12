Newcastle Herald
Maitland beat Broadmeadow as premiership race heats up in NPLW NNSW

Updated June 12 2023 - 8:49pm, first published 8:30pm
Maitland captain Sophie Stapleford, pictured in action last season, scored a hat-trick in a big win against Broadmeadow on Monday night. Picture by Marina Neil
Sophie Stapleford produced a hat-trick as Maitland continued their winning form over Broadmeadow this season and closed in on the NPLW Northern NSW leaders with a 4-2 win at Magic Park on Monday night.

