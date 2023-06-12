What colour car is safest? The choice that's about more than style

I WRITE after David Stuart's response to my letter regarding the treatment Ben Roberts-Smith received regarding his deployment in Afghanistan (Short Takes, 8/6). He has inferred I was harsh in my assessment of John Howard's rush to involve our men and women in a war that could never be won. I suggest, Mr Stuart, you look at the facts. The war lasted for 20 years and the end result was the country fell back into Taliban control within two weeks of our leaving the country. Ben Roberts-Smith did what he was sent there for, as did all of the troops. It was a waste of our men in a war that achieved nothing. I make no apologies for Ben Roberts-Smith, but if I was in a fire fight I would want him and others like him beside me not the John Howards of the world. I was a regular army sapper and fortunately did not have to go to a war zone. I will always defend the Ben Robert-Smiths who do our fighting for us when we send them away on our behalf. Instead of attacking me, why not look at the person who stupidly got us involved in a war that could not be won? Instead, take an unbiased look at the man you so ardently look up to.