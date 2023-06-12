Newcastle Herald
Letters to the editor June 14 2023

By Letters to the Editor
Updated June 14 2023 - 9:31am, first published June 13 2023 - 9:30am
What colour car is safest? The choice that's about more than style
LAST week when I was driving along Cabbage Tree Road and about to turn right into Masonite Road, I suddenly sighted an oncoming grey car. It was difficult to notice as it blended in with the road, the overcast sky and the landform. I suddenly realised that he would not have noticed me either as my car was grey.

