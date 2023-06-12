What colour car is safest? The choice that's about more than style

LAST week when I was driving along Cabbage Tree Road and about to turn right into Masonite Road, I suddenly sighted an oncoming grey car. It was difficult to notice as it blended in with the road, the overcast sky and the landform. I suddenly realised that he would not have noticed me either as my car was grey.
This incident prompted me to examine the role of colour in the safety of cars, as I think a knowledge of safety status would affect choice. White is considered the safest, followed by yellow, orange and gold. These colours stand out from the landscape. Few objects are this hue. Black, silver and grey are considered dangerous as they blend into the surroundings. The darker the vehicle, the more dangerous as often you cannot see reactions of the driver.
Blue cars, although very popular, are rated the most perilous of all. The blue blends into low light particularly late afternoon. At night, they appear black. Red is a bright and safe colour, but red cars appear to bring out the aggression in other vehicles. More red cars are involved in road rage than any others. Plus, they are more likely to be pulled over by police. Researching these colours makes me very nostalgic for my first car; a secondhand Torana painted a hue called Barbados Green. I would toot and acknowledge other Toranas with names such as Yellow Dolly, Strike a Pink and Mandarin Red. I was a cop magnet. I wonder if these colours are considered safe today.
I WRITE after David Stuart's response to my letter regarding the treatment Ben Roberts-Smith received regarding his deployment in Afghanistan (Short Takes, 8/6). He has inferred I was harsh in my assessment of John Howard's rush to involve our men and women in a war that could never be won. I suggest, Mr Stuart, you look at the facts. The war lasted for 20 years and the end result was the country fell back into Taliban control within two weeks of our leaving the country. Ben Roberts-Smith did what he was sent there for, as did all of the troops. It was a waste of our men in a war that achieved nothing. I make no apologies for Ben Roberts-Smith, but if I was in a fire fight I would want him and others like him beside me not the John Howards of the world. I was a regular army sapper and fortunately did not have to go to a war zone. I will always defend the Ben Robert-Smiths who do our fighting for us when we send them away on our behalf. Instead of attacking me, why not look at the person who stupidly got us involved in a war that could not be won? Instead, take an unbiased look at the man you so ardently look up to.
RESIDENTS have called a redevelopment at Rafferty's Resort a "profit-making exercise" ("Rafferty's revamp riles residents", Newcastle Herald 9/6). Well, who would have thought? I can picture the headline when it's finished: "Business seeks to make more money". I don't think that any business has ever been set up with the aim to run at a loss, let alone just to break even. Making a profit is the purpose of any business, and always has been, so it should come as no surprise whatsoever that this business is seeking to expand and increase its revenue. Regarding Rafferty's Resort, I thought neighbours and residents reportedly knew that the site was always proposed to be developed, so why the sudden shock and objection? I don't think any of the complainants have a leg to stand on, and if said changes don't suit them, then why live at the resort or even near it in the first place?
IT was disappointing to see the editorial ("How much longer will a Voice take?", Opinion, 29/5), take such a negative line in the debate about the Voice. The editorial was a litany of non-sequiturs starting by asking "how much longer" before an Indigenous Voice will be heard following the 1967 referendum and the 2008 Sorry Day, when both events were very different to the Voice in nature, purpose and context.
The "politicisation of the Voice debate" happened only because Mr Albanese chose to make it that way. A referendum that fails or just passes "would be disastrous for Australia and send shockwaves around the world"; says who and why would it?
As far as can be determined, no-one outside of Australia even cares. The "Indigenous community would have no choice but to conclude current generations care less about them than the Australia" of 1967. That looks like emotional blackmail of both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. Don't fall for that and, yes, we do have a choice. The Voice, as promoted, has been racially divisive from inception. Don't blame Peter Dutton if he perceives it that way. It was outrageous to suggest that high rates of incarceration, poverty and other disadvantages were directly caused by racial discrimination. Show us the evidence for that. "Nobody in their right mind can say what we have been doing is working and if we just continue doing it things will 'get better' ". I agree 100 per cent. But it appears, from the little information provided, that the Voice would be exactly that, doing the same as what has been done before but with a new name. If not, then detail precisely what the Voice will do and exactly how it will do it.
I OPPOSE the Voice. I support constitutional recognition. But I'm being denied the opportunity to support the latter due to the insistence on linking the two issues into a single referendum-based decision. The editorial ("How much longer will the Voice take", Opinion 29/5) conflates history, regional disadvantage and cultural millstones into a non-factual and emotional statement supporting the Voice by alluding to a purported outcome that mystically resolves well-known circumstances and "heals" alleged racial division.
I think referencing "high rates of incarceration, poverty, educational disadvantage, and poor health" falsely implies the Voice will remediate these issues. "Almost half of all Indigenous men and more than a third of the women die before their 45th birthday" is simply wrong as a 10-minute review of statistics will show (median age at death varies for regions but for the most "disadvantaged socio-economic regions" the rate for males is 68 and for females 72). The current division within Indigenous communities over the Voice clearly indicates that it can't unite that population and name calling and insults over anyone who raises legitimate concerns is indicative of the paucity of supporting arguments.
I say an outcome that provides one section of "our" population preferential access to the machinations of government is wrong. In my opinion the Voice does not provide anything that is not available at present, other than perhaps a means for activist academics to further erode the sensible progression of the country.
I AGREE with Paul Scott that the time has been right for a long time to give the western grandstand a name ("No harm in a moniker; time to give western grandstand a name", Opinion, 12/6). I totally agree that Craig Johnston is a terrific choice. It is a large grandstand and perhaps it could be divided into two bays wide to give the opportunity to other great sports people from our region to also be recognised. Don't forget that there are two hills as well that could carry the names of past champions. It should be a process that all past champions are considered, not just NRL players.
I THOUGHT it was very weak on the PM's part when he responded to the bus tragedy in the Hunter when he came on TV and read from a statement obviously written for him, instead of saying how he felt without notes.
THE federal Coalition is putting heat on Labor over leaked text messages about who knew what and when about Brittany Higgins' alleged rape. The burning question here is, who is leaking these messages and who has the most to gain from it?
IF the Knights cannot afford to keep Saifiti and Best, how can they keep Ponga on his big contract?
AT present, France is having civil unrest for raising the pension age to 64. Imagine if they had 12 interest rate rises like here in Australia. They'd probably bring back the guillotine. As for the banks in Australia, they rob the poor to garnish the obscene super profits of banks. Come on Aussie, show your rage, no more mister nice guy. This has to stop right now.
REPUGNANT as are the Nazi symbols and their proponents, I suggest the symbols be not banned. Robert Menzies, in about 1952, wanted to ban the Communist Party. Wiser heads said, "No, that will drive them underground. We want them where we can see them". Dare I suggest we follow that advice?
I CAN agree wholeheartedly with the fact our median strips, parks and footpaths look disgusting ("'Your city looks crap': call to whack weeds", Herald, 10/6). I also believe the council, and let's be honest it's not just Lake Macquarie council, but also Newcastle City that have dropped the ball. As residents we shouldn't have to contact the council to complain. We, the community, want our councils to show the visitors how proud we are of our towns.
AT least you had a go, Knights. We still need a penalty kicker to convert tries. Exciting game.
SO Darryl Tuckwell (Short Takes, 12/6), tell us what you think of Paul Keating's sale of the Comm Bank.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.