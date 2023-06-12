A heritage-listed Georgian homestead near Maitland once owned by the pioneering Hungerford family is expected to fetch around $2.5 million.
Owlpen House, which is set on almost 2.5 acres at 71 Owlpen Lane in Farley, was built in 1833 for Robert Hungerford, who was the second child of Emanuel and Catherine Hungerford.
Emanuel Hungerford was the patriarch of the family who emigrated to Australia in the early 1800s and became a prominent member of the Hunter Valley's settler community after purchasing an estate of 2000 acres near Maitland.
The family's name has remained a constant in the Hunter region since the 1800s, including Hungerford Hill Wines which bought its land from Allan Hungerford, who was a descendant of Emanuel Hungerford.
His father, Claude Hungerford, ran the long-running Hungerford Butchery and Smokehouse which opened in Branxton in 1937.
Listing agent Luke Anderson from PRDnationwide Hunter Valley said the property has attracted widespread interest since it hit the market last week, with price expectations at around $2.5 million.
"We have had a lot of interest from developers," Mr Anderson said.
"It will be interesting to see whether the new owner of the property keeps it as a house on that beautiful big block or whether they cut down in size and subdivided."
The five-bedroom, two-bathroom home constructed from convict sandstone holds a commanding position on the ridge in Farley with views across the surrounding pastures and ranges.
As well as the house, Mr Anderson said the property's two large Moreton Bay fig trees are also heritage-listed.
"What I love about this property is that when they built this house, the Hungerford family would have scouted around and found the very best spot to build on," he said.
"It's perched on a beautiful little hill, it has that amazing view, you have got these big shade trees and it's very, very pretty.
"It feels like you're in the English countryside."
Original heritage elements retained at the property include deep-set casement windows, double French doors, Victorian leadlight double doors and sandstone fireplaces, feature walls and garden beds.
Other features include pressed metal ceilings, 12-foot high ceilings and a staircase leading to the second floor which was reclaimed from the local Farley train station.
In recent years, the homestead and the property's transformed 100-year-old milking sheds were both utilised as short-stay holiday rentals.
However, the current owner has held Owlpen House as their private home.
Over the years, the property has had a succession of owners including former Knox Grammar principal Dr Ross Mackenzie in the 1960s.
It has also survived the Black Friday fires of 1939 and underwent a sympathetic extension in 1931.
According to one of the previous owners, an advertisement in the Maitland Mercury in 1913 listed the auction sale of Owlpen as 290 acres with a stone dwelling, dairy bales, stables and hayshed.
Over the years, land has been progressively subdivided.
The ground floor comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms and living areas: a kitchen, dining and lounge room.
The kitchen pairs modern updates such as granite benchtops with original features such as the sandstone walls and a vintage stove.
A staircase leads up to a large timber-lined bedroom with an ensuite and wardrobe spaces as well as views over the surrounding countryside.
The property was last sold in 2017 for $950,000, according to CoreLogic.
