Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Heritage-listed Owlpen House at Farley on the market with guide of $2.5 million

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated June 16 2023 - 8:21am, first published June 13 2023 - 9:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The historic Owlpen House at 71 Owlpen Lane, Farley is on the market with Luke Anderson from PRDnationwide Hunter Valley.
The historic Owlpen House at 71 Owlpen Lane, Farley is on the market with Luke Anderson from PRDnationwide Hunter Valley.

A heritage-listed Georgian homestead near Maitland once owned by the pioneering Hungerford family is expected to fetch around $2.5 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.