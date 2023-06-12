KNIGHTS forward Tyson Frizell has been picked in the NSW side for Origin II in Brisbane on Wednesday week.
The 31-year-old, a standout for the Blues in the series-opener, was named on Tuesday to start in the back-row at Suncorp Stadium.
His selection comes after he suffered a minor neck injury in Newcastle's 24-20 loss to the Broncos at the same venue on Saturday night.
He is the only Knights player in either Origin side.
Former Blues representatives Daniel and Jacob Saifiti have again been overlooked, likewise Dane Gagai for Queensland.
Kalyn Ponga has ruled himself out of this year's series.
NSW must win the second game to keep the series alive after Queensland's 26-18 victory in Adelaide last month.
Blues coach Brad Fittler has opted for Mitchell Moses at halfback over Nicho Hynes, who has dropped out of the side altogether after coming off the bench in game one.
Greta-Branxton junior Hudson Young remains in the side after making his debut in the opening fixture.
Taree product Latrell Mitchell is slated to make his return from the calf injury that ruled him out of the first match.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
