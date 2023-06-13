Newcastle Herald
Charlestown Azzurri shape up for NPL premiership attack

By Craig Kerry
June 14 2023 - 8:00am
Charlestown will look to Miguel Angel Fernandez Herrera to give them an attacking boost in the premiership race after they regained the NPL lead with a 1-0 win over Valentine.

