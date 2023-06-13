Charlestown Azzurri shape up for NPL premiership attack

Charlestown will look to Miguel Angel Fernandez Herrera to give them an attacking boost in the premiership race after they regained the NPL lead with a 1-0 win over Valentine.
Rene Ferguson, Azzurri's leading scorer with eight goals, got his foot to a loose ball from a set piece in the 39th minute in Saturday's catch-up game to prove the difference.
It took Charlestown to 10 wins in 14 games and top spot on 31 points. Despite their success, Azzurri have scored just 25 goals - the lowest of any top-seven team.
Fernandez Herrera could help change that. The Spaniard had his first start since returning from a broken arm and got through an hour on Saturday.
"He was good," Charlestown coach James Pascoe said. "I didn't want to push him any further than that.
"We'll build him up to 90 minutes over the next couple of weeks. He'll be like a fresh signing by the time we get him up and going again, at the right time of the year as well.
"He's just got something that we haven't got outside of him."
Pascoe was pleased to get away with the points from the Glendale venue, which has become Valentine's home this season while CB Complex's new grass is establishing. The Hunter Sports Centre surface has proven difficult to play on this year but Azzurri came through unscathed.
Defender Cal Bower (ankle) and striker Kyle Munns (quadriceps) missed the game with injuries sustained at training.
Pascoe said Munns would miss Sunday's clash with last-placed Lake Macquarie but Bower could return.
