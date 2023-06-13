Newcastle Herald
Knights forward Tyson Frizell expected to take a place in NSW side for Origin II despite neck injury

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 13 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:37am
Tyson Frizell. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights forward Tyson Frizell is expected to take a place in the NSW side for Origin II despite suffering a neck injury in Newcastle's 24-20 loss to Brisbane.

