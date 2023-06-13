Newcastle Herald
King's Birthday road blitz: two drink-drivers caught twice in 24 hours

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated June 13 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:20pm
Long weekend blitz: alleged drink-driver caught twice in one day
Long weekend blitz: alleged drink-driver caught twice in one day

A CENTRAL Coast woman's car will be impounded for three months after she was allegedly caught high-range drink driving twice in a day.

