Long weekend blitz: alleged drink-driver caught twice in one day

A CENTRAL Coast woman's car will be impounded for three months after she was allegedly caught high-range drink driving twice in a day.
Police on Tuesday released the results of a road blitz over the long weekend overshadowed by the Greta bus crash that claimed 10 lives.
Operation King's Birthday 2023 began at 12.01am on Friday and ended at midnight on Monday, enforcing double demerits for breaches on NSW roads.
It was designed to target what police described as the major factors that contribute to road trauma: excessive speed, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, seatbelt and helmet offences, mobile phone use and fatigue.
Beyond the Greta tragedy, police said they were called to four other fatal crashes during the long weekend.
The included the death of a woman at Molong on Friday, a motorcyclist who died at Glebe on Saturday, a pedestrian killed in a Roseville crash on Sunday and a man who died in a single-car crash at Mount Victoria that same day.
Separately, police also said they detected two drivers allegedly drink-driving twice in less than 24 hours.
On the Central Coast Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped a Suzuki Alto at Bateau Bay about 9pm on Saturday. The female driver, 48, was taken to The Entrance and returned an alleged breath analysis of 0.191.
She had her licence suspended and was charged with high-range drink-driving.
The same woman was stopped about 10.40pm on the Central Coast Highway, returning another positive test and an alleged reading of 0.152.
Her vehicle was impounded for three months and she was again charged. She will face court in July.
Police stopped a 47-year-old man in Mittagong on Friday, charging him with high-range drink driving after an alleged reading of 0.162. He was also charged with driving while disqualified.
At 4.30pm on Saturday, the same man was stopped at Willow Vale and returned a positive breath test. This time a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.195, and he was refused bail to face court on more counts of the same charges.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.