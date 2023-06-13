Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Olympic called to answer allegation of slur against Magic keeper

By Craig Kerry
June 14 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadmeadow goalkeeper Cesar Serpa reacts during the 3-2 win over Olympic at Darling Street Oval early this season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Broadmeadow goalkeeper Cesar Serpa reacts during the 3-2 win over Olympic at Darling Street Oval early this season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Northern NSW Football issued Newcastle Olympic with a show cause notice on Tuesday over a post-match incident in which Broadmeadow's Uruguayan goalkeeper Cesar Serpa was allegedly called a "f---ing terrorist".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.