EIGHT months after shutting the doors of her interiors store House of Elliott, Tina Thomson-Elliott has listed the building in inner-city Newcastle for sale.
The two-storey, gun-barrel shopfront and upper-floor apartment at 15 Perkins Street, Newcastle is on the market with Movable listing agent Steve Dick, who is guiding in the vicinity of $3 million for the property.
"We are looking at low to mid threes [$3 million]," Mr Dick said.
The property is being sold with the option to purchase the upstairs apartment fully furnished as the owner prepares to move back to England.
The 1900s-era building includes the ground floor shopfront and upstairs New York loft-style apartment which each span 35 metres in depth and lead out to a rear courtyard.
Features of the home include high ceilings (4.5 metres downstairs and 3.5 metres upstairs), timber flooring and a huge island bench in the kitchen constructed from a four-metre slab of western red cedar.
There is a separate entrance from the street for the apartment which has a light-filled main living room, kitchen and dining area, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a deck overlooking the rear courtyard.
Ms Thomson-Elliott purchased the run-down building in 2011 and spent a year renovating the property which eventually became her place of work and the home she shared with her two young children.
House of Elliott operated for a decade from 2012 until Tina closed the business last year to retire.
During that time, Ms Thomson-Elliott's eclectic offering of handpicked items, including furniture, cushions, prints and mirrors, earned her a faithful customer base in Newcastle.
Mr Dick said the property would suit an owner-occupier looking to work and reside in one location, or live upstairs and lease the lower floor.
Enquiry has come from buyers interested in transforming the whole space into a house with car parking downstairs and a large living area behind the garage.
Overall, the property offers 460 square metres of floor space.
"When there was furniture in the shop previously, it distracted you from the overall volume of the space," Mr Dick said.
"There are three very large bedrooms and around 220 square metres of space.
"It is quite deceiving from the outside."
Construction of the light rail and the neighbouring East End development plagued the location for a period of time however, Ms Thomson-Elliot looks back with mostly fond memories.
"Personally, it was very difficult, more so for the apartment than the actual business because it was my home and the construction was at the front door for about four years," she said.
"But it was a great business and I had 10 years of amazing customers, really fun, exciting projects.
"For me and my children, it was great fun living in the city and having everything at our doorstep.
"It's been a really nice journey."
The property is for sale by open negotiation with Movable.
