HUNTER Wildfires breakaway Donny Freeman will consult a Sydney orthopaedic specialist on Wednesday for a second opinion regarding a syndesmosis injury that threatens to end his Shute Shield season.
Freeman suffered the injury early in the Wildfires' 31-10 over Easts 10 days ago. The win moved the Wildfires back to the top of the table with eight games remaining.
"The first surgeon said Donny didn't require surgery but would be out for three months," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "If it was ruptured and he did have surgery, the rehab is six to eight weeks. It is a bit confusing so he is going to Sydney for a second opinion."
Freeman finished third in the Catchpole Medal player of the year award in 2022 and again is among the top breakaways in the competition.
Hamish Moore will start in the seven jumper against Eastwood at TG Milner Oval on Saturday.
Normally a hooker, Moore played the final 65 minutes at breakaway against Easts and was man of the match.
"That is our best option at this stage. Hamish was awesome against Easts," Coleman said.
"His game won't change too much. He has a couple of different roles off set pieces, different lines to run, a few different options and what we do off them. He is a smart player and is across all of that. The whole team is well prepared for Eastwood. They trained hard last week and had the weekend off to freshen up.
"Eastwood will get a couple of NSW Waratahs back in Tane Edmed and Harry Wilson. So beit, you want to play them at their best. We haven't beaten Eastwood since we have come back into the Shute Shield so it's a big game for us."
Coleman has made one other change. Chris Watkins comes in at fullback for Nate De Thierry, who is away on international duty with Hong Kong.
Wildfires: 1 Isi Fukofuka, 2 Andrew Tuala, 3 Nick Dobson, 4 Morgan Inness, 5 Rob Puli'uvea, 6 Chlayton Frans, 7 Hamish Moore, 8 Tieuti Asi, 9 Nick Murray, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Ueta Tufaga, 13 Alex Pohla, 14 Tom Watson, 15 Chris Watkins
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
