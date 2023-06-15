Nash & Dash Markets on the Green 9am to 1pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
Warners Bay Markets 9am to 2pm, The Esplanade, Warners Bay.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, 532 Wine Country Drive, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Aussie Night Markets 4pm to 10pm, Maitland Showground, Blomfield Street, Maitland. Entry $2.
Lake Mac Open Studios 10am to 4pm, various locations, also on Sunday. A biannual event where local artists and makers open their studio doors to the public. Visitors are able to purchase unique artworks. Details at arts.lakemac.com.au.
Warners Bay Community Garden Working Bee 9am to 1pm, Bunya Park, cnr Cherry Road and Macquarie Drive, Eleebana.
Rainbow Storytime 11am, Newcastle Museum. A special glitter-filled storytime with Newcastle's own Timberlina. Bookings essential.
Opera Hunter's La Boheme 2pm, Lake Macquarie Performing Arts Centre. Directed by Stewart Mcgowan, conducted by Christopher Bearman OAM and musically directed by Mercia Buck OAM featuring the Opera Hunter Chorus and Childrens' Chorus and the Lake Macquarie Philharmonic Orchestra.
Caring for Home Collections - Conservator Talk 10.30am to noon, Sugar Valley Library Museum, kirantakamyari, 156 Portland Drive, Cameron Park. Facts and tips on storage, display, cleaning, pest management and mould control. Cost $10 (plus booking fee).
StarStruck - Ignite 1pm and 7pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow.
Silent Disco Walking Tour 3pm to 6pm, The Rogue Scholar, Newcastle West.
NRL Round 16 Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters kick-off at 3pm, gates open 12.15pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Dinner with the Artists: James Drinkwater, Belle Beasley and Joe Franklin 6pm to 9pm, Museum of Art and Culture yapang. Artists talk about their collaborative effort, the Storm Approaching Wangi Ballet. Bookings essential.
William Golding's Lord of the Flies 8pm, Maitland Repertory Theatre, 244 High Street, Maitland.
Unhinged History - Midyear Wowfest Various times, all weekend, The Playhouse, Newcastle. Hunter Drama students.
Company by Newcastle Theatre Company 2pm, and 7.30pm, 90 De Vitre Street, Newcastle. Also at 2pm on Sunday.
Newcastle Pride's 'Screamin' Gay' 7pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, 14 Railway Street, Wickham. Performance artists, guest DJs, dance and more. Limited tickets at the door.
The Church - Hypnogogue World Tour 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Anthony Locascio - Heart of Darkness 5pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Toronto Lions Markets 8am to 10pm, Lions Park, Main Road, Toronto.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Hunter Valley Wildlife Park Annual Community Day 9am to noon, Lomas Lane, Nulkaba.
Toronto Anglican Biggest Morning Tea 10am, 211 Brighton Avenue, Toronto. Entry by gold coin donation.
MG Car Club Hunter Region presents Euro Motorfest 2023 8.30am to 1.30pm, Newcastle Foreshore Park. A fund-raising event for Variety the Children's Charity and the John Hunter Children's Hospital.
Family Fun Day 11am, Argenton Hotel, 515 Lake Road, Argenton. Jumping castle, face painting and more.
Orchestra Nova Annual Concert for Kids 2.30pm, Lake Macquarie Performing Arts Theatre.
Dancing in the Storm presented by Art Mania 10am to noon, Museum of Art and Culture, Speers Point Park. Art making, education and movement for young children and families.
Sunday Sessions Cruise: Dobell and the Lake Noon to 3pm, Lake Macquarie. Tickets $95, including lunch and light sweets. Bookings essential.
Maitland Heritage Fest 2023 10am to 4pm, Church Street, Maitland. Vintage games, a penny farthing, a blacksmith at work, silhouette cutting, arts and craft demonstrations, tours, restoration advice, historical displays and information, as well as food and live entertainment.
Free Solar Sense Workshop 10am to noon, Valentine Community Hall, Allambee Place, Valentine. Run by the Valentine Area Sustainable Neighbourhood Group. Register through Humanitix.
Forest Song and Don Quixote presented by Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine 2pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Meadow by Amanda O'Bryan. LEDA Gallery.
Untethered by Alyson Bell. MAP mima, Speers Point.
Young Archie Lake Macquarie All weekend, Charlestown Square.
Wild and Wise All weekend, Lighthouse Arts Newcastle.
Textile Exhibition by Artist in Residence Vicki Cornish 10am to 3pm all weekend, Grossmann & Brough Houses, 71-73 Church Street, Maitland.
