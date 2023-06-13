Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Vandals behind religious graffiti at Newcastle High School caught on CCTV

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated June 13 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle High School has handed CCTV footage of vandals over to police. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Newcastle High School has handed CCTV footage of vandals over to police. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

RUMOURS that graffiti sprayed over the walls of Newcastle High School over the long weekend, which contained biblical references, also carried threats of violence have been quickly quashed by school principal Dr Janene Rosser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.