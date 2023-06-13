STRIKE Knights winger Greg Marzhew will miss Newcastle's crunch clash with Sydney Roosters on Saturday after being dropped for disciplinary reasons.
Marzhew, an off-season recruit who has scored 10 tries in as many NRL games for the club, was on Tuesday left out of the 22-man match squad for the 3pm game at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The Knights said in a statement that the 26-year-old "was not considered for selection after failing to meet team standards".
"Greg missed the team bus early on Sunday morning, which is a clear breach of team standards and as a result he will not play this weekend," Knights director of football Peter Parr said.
Versatile outside-back Enari Tuala was named to replace Marzhew on the left wing.
Ironically, Tuala was dropped himself late last year, along with Bradman Best, for failing to arrive to the team bus on time.
Marzhew's form has largely kept 24-year-old Tuala out of the NRL side this season.
His sole first-grade game came in round one when Marzhew was forced to prove himself in NSW Cup and centre Dane Gagai was out injured. Tuala has since played eight NSW Cup games, scoring five tries.
Meanwhile, rookie back-rower Dylan Lucas has retained a spot after playing just his second NRL game in Newcastle's 24-20 loss to Brisbane on Saturday.
With Tyson Frizell on Origin duty and set to miss the match, the 22-year-old will again start in the back-row.
Lachlan Fitzgibbon, who Lucas replaced against the Broncos, has been named to return from a calf injury.
The rest of the side remains unchanged.
Dropping Marzhew is a big call by the Knights given they are now in the back half of their campaign and the position they occupy.
But it is hardly surprising given the standard they set with Tuala and Best last year.
After 13 games and 11 left to play, Newcastle are placed 13th - one point behind the Roosters and two off the all-important top eight.
Marzhew's try-scoring record speaks for itself, but he has also proven an invaluable metre-eater, especially carting the ball out from the back. He averages 196 run-metres per game, the fourth most in the NRL, and makes more tackle-breaks, an average 8.6 per game, than any other player.
Speaking on Tuesday before Marzhew's demotion was revealed, Knights prop Jacob Saifiti labelled Saturday's game a "must-win".
Newcastle face the Panthers and Bulldogs away following the Roosters before their third and final bye.
The Roosters are set to be without skipper and fullback James Tedesco, along with key forwards Lindsay Collins and Matt Lodge. They are also missing gun outside-back Joseph Sua'ali'i.
"Every game is must-win, but especially this week," Saifiti said. "Two desperate sides fighting to keep in touch with the eight.
"It's definitely a must-win ... Another really strong pack that we've got to go up against, so ... I'm really looking forward to the challenge that is ahead.
"I'm pretty sure it will be a very good game."
1 Kalyn Ponga (C)
2 Dom Young
3 Dane Gagai
4 Bradman Best
5 Enari Tuala
6 Tyson Gamble
7 Jackson Hastings
8 Daniel Saifiti
9 Phoenix Crossland
10 Leo Thompson
11 Dylan Lucas
12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13 Adam Elliott
14 Kurt Mann
15 Jacob Saifiti
16 Jack Hetherington
17 Mat Croker
18 Jack Johns
19 Simi Sasagi
20 Brodie Jones
21 Lachlan Miller
22 Adam Clune
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
