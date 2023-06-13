Reece Jones caps Scone treble with big win for Rod Northam

A brilliant win for former boss Rod Northam aboard Leggy Point capped a treble for jockey Reece Jones at Scone on Tuesday.
Jones, who started with Northam at Scone before moving to Sydney, outrode his claim with his 80th city winner this month.
He added to the winning run with victories aboard Leggy Point in the benchmark 58 handicap (1300m), the Tracey Bartley-trained Dresden in a 1700m benchmark 58 and Richard and Will Freedman's Silent Russian in the maiden handicap (1300m) on Tuesday's seven-race card.
Three-year-old filly Leggy Point was the most impressive winner, coming from midfield to hit the front at the 200m mark before surging to a six-length victory. It was her second win in six career starts and came after a 10th last time out at Gunnedah.
"She's improved a lot," Jones told Sky Racing.
"It was kind of reminiscent of her first win at Gosford that day on the softish, heavy track. She really enjoyed it and I think the blinkers have definitely sparked her up to what she needed to.
"She was doing a little bit wrong but today she put it all together and she was quite good in how she won.
"It was good to get another win for Rod. It's always good to have a win here on the old home track."
Scone trainers Brett Cavanough and Scott Singleton had wins with Out In Force and Comonic respectively.
Newcastle trainers Jay Hopkins and Mark Minervini also had success with Super Freds and Bubbles For Me respectively.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
