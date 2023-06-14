After Sunday, life will never be the same again for many in the Hunter and beyond. We may be experiencing grief as an individual and also now collectively, in our communities, from the AFL football clubs to the mining communities of the Hunter, clusters of loved ones in Melbourne, Gunnedah, Byron Bay and across the country.
There are as many variations of the experience of grief as there are people and relationships and while we can understand why some people are suffering, we can never really know the impact upon another person.
For the community, the groundwork for their ability to deal with right now began a long time ago.
Our reactions to trauma (and this is clearly both trauma and grief) is dependent upon many factors, including what's happened for the individual in the past and what else is going on in their life right now, as well as their capacity to reach out to others.
The various faces of grief can look like anger, devastation, a determination to stay busy, helping others, and distraction.
While most people think of grief as a staged process - shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance - the reality is much less linear, moving from one emotion to another and trying a range of different coping strategies, sometimes within moments.
While there may be conversations about a community now devastated, I say the community isn't broken. In fact, it is through these moments that a community like the Hunter is able to show what they value, and what they are individually and collectively capable of.
The AFL community and the mining communities as well as schools and other community groups, along with everyday citizens are opening their homes for grieving families and sitting with those battling their injuries in hospital.
They are generously delivering food for exhausted first responders, providing counselling services for anyone who can benefit and most importantly they are coming together to connect and support each other.
This is not a broken community, but a community who, while reeling in trauma and suffering, are also stepping up to be there for each other.
I have spent long hours this week on the ground providing urgent counselling and support to those close to the tragedy, and have witnessed first-hand the strength of these individuals and those around them.
We know of post traumatic stress, and having worked with first responders for many years, both clinicians and responders know for some the scene of this will stay with them in their dreams.
We also know, however, of post-traumatic growth. This is the sliver of good that comes for individuals and communities that live through serious and life-threatening events.
The first good is that it's only through the tough stuff that we get to know what we are capable of.
The second is that it's only during the hard times we get to know who is there for us. It is also only through the fragility of life that we are reminded of our values - the kind of person we are, what we stand for and what's important to us.
When we survive a serious event, we usually decide that we won't sweat the small stuff anymore, we won't be distracted by the things that don't matter and we will focus on what's important in our one precious life.
We see that the local community can stand with each other, support each other, reach out and know that they can aim to make a difference, even when it seems impossible and the pain is too great.
The local community know this about themselves, as they've done some of this before. Like many rural communities battling fire and floods and other tough times, they are resilient and used to coming together.
Mark Creamer and researchers from the Centre for Post Traumatic Research explored how whole communities responded to the Black Sunday bushfires in Victoria, and found a significant difference in the recovery of communities where there was a school hall or a church still standing.
Why?
Because the people had a place to come together and support each other and just listen, make a cup of tea and let people know they were not alone.
This is just the beginning of this unbearable moment in many lives.
For the community, the groundwork for their ability to deal with right now began a long time ago. With the valuing of relationships, the valuing of giving and also the value of letting others support us when we need it.
Collectively, we don't know how we are going to get through this, but we can start by looking after those most in need, each other and ourselves as best we can.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.