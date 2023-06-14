Newcastle Herald
Hunter bus crash: psychologist Tarnya Davis on the solace in community grief

By Tarnya Davis
June 14 2023 - 11:00am
Flowers and messages left for the victims and their families on Wine Country Drive on Tuesday. Picture by Simone De Peak
After Sunday, life will never be the same again for many in the Hunter and beyond. We may be experiencing grief as an individual and also now collectively, in our communities, from the AFL football clubs to the mining communities of the Hunter, clusters of loved ones in Melbourne, Gunnedah, Byron Bay and across the country.

