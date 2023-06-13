POLICE in Queensland have issued an amber alert for a missing one-day-old baby.
The baby girl was taken from Ipswich hospital and police said the child "may be at significant risk".
The car she was believed to be travelling in has since been located.
Police would like to speak to 18-year-old Khloe Bornen, who is understood to be in the company of the baby, and is also missing.
Khloe is Caucasian, around 165 centimetres tall, with a proportionate build and brown hair.
People are asked to call 131 564 to provide any information in relation to the incident
Immediately call Triple-0 to provide life-threatening information about this incident.
