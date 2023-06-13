Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle West development ONE Apartments reveals local owner-occupiers are top buyers

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated June 16 2023 - 8:21am, first published June 14 2023 - 7:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GWH director Grahame Chevally pictured far left alongside City of Newcastle councillor Peta Winney-Bartz and GWH directors Hilton Grugeon and Jonathan Craig at a sod turn event on the ONE Apartments site on Wednesday. Picture Simone de Peak.
GWH director Grahame Chevally pictured far left alongside City of Newcastle councillor Peta Winney-Bartz and GWH directors Hilton Grugeon and Jonathan Craig at a sod turn event on the ONE Apartments site on Wednesday. Picture Simone de Peak.

NEWCASTLE residents looking to downsize and take up inner-city living are the key buyers in a significant new block that has taken one step closer to construction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.