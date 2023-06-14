Newcastle Herald
Updated

Premier Chris Minns to visit Singleton this morning to announce fund to support families of Greta bus crash victims

Matthew Kelly
Michael Parris
By Matthew Kelly, and Michael Parris
Updated June 14 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:30am
THE head of Singleton Rotary Club expects the official fundraiser for the Hunter bus crash victims to raise $1 million.

