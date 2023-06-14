Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters to the editor June 15 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 15 2023 - 4:30am
A playground in Dangar Park. One correspondent is calling for the park's name to be reconsidered due to links to an Indigenous massacre.
I AM writing to express my strong desire to have the name of Henry Dangar removed from all place names in the city of Newcastle. This would include Dangar Park in Mayfield and Dangar Street in Wickham. As a concerned citizen, I believe it is crucial to reassess the individuals we choose to honour and ensure that their actions align with the values we hold dear as a community.

