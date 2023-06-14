In three weeks I have had two near misses while walking my dog across at the North Lakes/Constitution roundabout's supposed safety islands, and once at the safety island crossing between the aged care facility and IGA while crossing at the same time as a gentleman on his mobility scooter. Not good enough, council, especially when you are in the median strip safety island and you cannot see the oncoming traffic that are doing 60kmh plus, not 50kmh because of the median strip beds overgrown with some sort of fast-growing weeds. If you can't keep these areas near safety islands clear for better vision, give me a shout and I'll sort it out. There are no safe crossings in Cameron Park. In fact, no suitable crossings at all. At some stage some of the 19,000 residents and counting are going to cross these roads. Are we going to wait until there is a fatality?