Maitland took more than an important three points out of their 4-2 win against NPLW Northern NSW leaders Broadmeadow on Monday night - the game also had some significant moments as they eye a first ever finals appearance.
The Magpies have won all three exchanges with Magic this season - twice in NPLW and once in League Cup.
They are the only team to have beaten Broadmeadow, who share the competition lead with Newcastle Olympic on 29 points while Azzurri are third on 28 and Maitland fourth with 27 ahead of round 14 of 21 this weekend.
Importantly to Magpies coach Keelan Hamilton was how his charges held their nerve when Magic came from 2-0 down to level 2-2 with 20 minutes to play.
"That was massive for us," Hamilton said.
"I think it just shows that we're also a good side. One of the things that Broadmeadow are very good at and one of the reasons why they've been a top two team for the last couple of years is because they're competitors and they've got a really good winning mentality, and they showed that again the other night.
"Even though I think that we were the better side, they still found a way to get themselves back into the contest and make it really hard.
"It's a good thing for us to know that even when we're put under a little bit of adversity we can respond."
Having close to a full complement of players helped, and Hamilton did acknowledge Magic were missing Kalista Hunter from their back line plus strike weapons Adriana Konjarski and Lucy Jerram up front.
He also acknowledged the performance, which was an impressive one, will mean nothing if they cannot back it up against fifth-placed Adamstown (17) at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.
Rosebud need to win to keep alive their top-four hopes and were 3-2 victors over Maitland at Speers Point in round seven.
"You're only ever as good as your last fixture so we have to move on from Broadmeadow and focus on the next task, because if we go and play poorly against Adamstown they'll beat us like they did in the first round," Hamilton said.
** A record 22 teams have entered the NNSW Football Women's State Cup this year.
The tournament, which is open to any club in the region, was introduced in 2017 and will be staged this year from July 7 to 9 at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.