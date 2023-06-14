Newcastle Herald
Maitland take plenty of confidence out of another win against Broadmeadow in NPLW NNSW as they eye finals

By Renee Valentine
Updated June 14 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Maitland's Mercedes McNabb, pictured in action last season, provided the assist for two goals in an important 4-2 win over Broadmeadow on Monday night. Picture by Marina Neil
Maitland took more than an important three points out of their 4-2 win against NPLW Northern NSW leaders Broadmeadow on Monday night - the game also had some significant moments as they eye a first ever finals appearance.

