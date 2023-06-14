IT was a 'sliding doors' kind-of-moment for one Lakes family last weekend.
Zeek Faulkner scored two tries on debut for the Seagulls at Kurri Sportsground on Saturday, called up to replace his injured brother Cahleb on the wing.
"Cahleb was only ruled out 24 hours before so Zeek got a late call up," Lakes coach Ian Bourke told the Newcastle Herald.
"Cahleb was obviously disappointed, not playing for starters but also not playing alongside his brother, but if you're going to give up your jersey for anyone it may as well be your brother.
"Zeek is fresh out of juniors and just a footy player. He scored two on the weekend and nearly had three."
The Faulkner boys, who hail from junior feeder Swansea Swans, aren't the only siblings currently playing together at Cahill Oval.
The likes of Oskar and Charley Muir, Ryan and Blake Potts, Mitch and Nick Harvey have found themselves in the same game-day squad at various stages this season.
How many family connections line-up against visiting Wyong on Saturday remains to be seen, but Lakes will take confidence out of snapping a three-match losing streak last round.
Bourke hopes to have Dylan Phythian "back on the park this weekend" after the playmaker damaged his groin a month ago.
Aberdeen recruit Pichai Dixon has impressed in Phythian's absence, partnering Jack Kelly in the halves three times and nabbing a double against Macquarie.
Lachlan Fitzhenry, a mid-season signing from Souths, made his starting debut in the Seagulls' 32-6 win over Kurri.
* LADDER: Maitland 20; Cessnock 17; Souths, Wyong 16; Entrance 14; Macquarie 12; Wests 11; Lakes, Central 10; Northern 6; Kurri 2
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
