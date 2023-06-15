Most of us would be shocked and appalled to see a member of our senior community verbally abused, stood over, and threatened with physical force.
Yet this is a daily reality for some in our community, generally unknown by the rest of us because it happens behind closed doors.
There are older people in our community who live with daily abuse by their own offspring, adult children who make life for their parents a living hell.
June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
One thing that you may not be aware of is that the number of elder abuse incidents reported in the Hunter region are among the highest in the state.
The Newcastle Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service receives regular referrals from police following reported incidents of elder abuse.
In most cases the abuse is psychological and emotional. In many cases it involves financial control.
We deliver support to female victims of domestic violence, and so these referrals for support are for older women - usually single older women - whose abuser is almost always their son, aged in his 40s or 50s. Sometimes he will have poor mental health, or be a substance abuser.
The stories these women tell would shatter you.
Many of these women receive daily verbal violence and abuse, name calling, and attacks on their self-worth.
They may be afraid to be at home where they are subjected to psychological trauma, but unable to leave their house for fear he may destroy things in a fit of anger. And they may suffer this alone because they want to protect their child, and sometimes, to avoid the shame or judgement of others.
Some older people are financially ruined by members of their family. Many victims of elder abuse are unable to live the retirement lifestyle they once imagined due to the mental, physical and financial effects of years of abuse.
What can be done?
Newcastle Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service supports older women experiencing elder abuse in two ways: referring her to supports such as specialist counselling services for her wellbeing and health; and working with other services such as the NSW Police Aged Crime Prevention Officer, or the Legal Aid Elder Abuse team, on strategies to stop the abuse from continuing.
The first thing we do is tell her that reporting to police is the right thing to do, that the behaviour of the abuser is wrong, and that as an adult the abuser is accountable for the decisions and the actions they take.
We may be the first people to listen and tell her that it is not her fault, and that she is in fact a good mother and a worthy person.
The community also has a role to play.
Just as unrepaired broken windows or graffiti on a building are said to encourage further destruction and social disorder (the broken windows theory), acceptable attitudes of disrespect will allow acts of violence to fester unchallenged.
According to the Human Rights Commission, ageism is the most accepted form of prejudice in Australia. Older people are often seen as no longer having any value or ability to contribute productively to society. They may be considered a financial or social burden if they are declining in physical or cognitive capacity and require support.
Older women are additionally subjected to prevailing attitudes that position women's rights and needs as inferior to those of men, as well as to those of younger people.
These common ageist, ableist and sexist prejudices, and for some, racism or homophobia too, intersect to create a generally accepted lack of respect towards older people.
Left unchecked, we turn our backs on elders in our community who are living with violence.
Older people have the right to live in peace and with dignity. Older people's rights are human rights and are based on the principles of dignity, equality and mutual respect.
Let us use this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day to reflect on our individual and collective responsibilities and roles in the prevention of abuse of older people in our community.
