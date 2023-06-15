Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

If elder abuse is left unchecked, we turn our backs on vulnerable people in the community who are living daily with violence

By Nicola Hirschhorn
June 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Shutterstock
Picture by Shutterstock

Most of us would be shocked and appalled to see a member of our senior community verbally abused, stood over, and threatened with physical force.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.