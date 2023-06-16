Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Apartment of the week: 406/335 Wharf Road Newcastle NSW 2300.

By Apartment of the Week
June 17 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Apartment of the week

2 beds | 2 baths | 1 car

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.