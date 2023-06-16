2 beds | 2 baths | 1 car
Embracing a superb inner-city address and located on one of the city's most famous strips with Newcastle's active harbour, vibrant cafes, restaurants, wine bars, and light rail on the doorstep, this recently refreshed apartment relishes in its immersive position.
Laid out for a relaxed lock-and-leave lifestyle, it boasts all the must-haves for modern living with an open-plan design, a sleek kitchen, and two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Caesarstone kitchen features a dishwasher and gas cooktop.
The open-plan living extends to a private balcony for outdoor dining.
Soak up the superb views of the city, ocean, and harbour from the resident-only rooftop terrace.
There is ducted air-conditioning for warm winters and cool summers.
Plus there is a designated single car space plus storage cage, secure entry and lift access
Along with its premier walk-to-everything setting, this perfect first home or investment property is finished with a dedicated car park, storage cage and secure building entry.
