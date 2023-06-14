Newcastle Herald
Rugby Union: Hunter women in line for NSW Country Corellas call-up

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 14 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:00pm
Hunter women celebrate their win over Central West in the final of the Country Championships to collect the Thomson Cup. Picture supplied
Rd 9, Saturday, 3pm: Hamilton v University at Passmore Oval, Wanderers v Sth Beaches at No.2 Sportsground, Maitland v Merewether at Marcellin Park
HUNTER women's coach Warren Badger expects Emma Bradford to be one of the first picked for the NSW Country Corellas and won't be surprised if the rest of his forward pack are in the squad.

