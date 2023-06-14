HUNTER women's coach Warren Badger expects Emma Bradford to be one of the first picked for the NSW Country Corellas and won't be surprised if the rest of his forward pack are in the squad.
Number eight Bradford was the player of the tournament as Hunter won the Thomas Cup last weekend for the first time since 2017.
Hunter overpowered Central West 13-3 in the final and were rarely troubled in pool wins over New England (31-0), Far North Coast (46-0) and Central North (12-0).
Bradford led a dominant forward pack which feasted on the Cental West lineout and dominated their scrum.
"They didn't want to pack against our scrum," Badger said. "Emma was outstanding, especially at the lineout. We put her at the front and put pressure on the opposition thrower."
Hunter was a mix of experience and youth. Six players - Bradford, Anika Butler, Susannah Cooke, Olivia Creswick, Kyah Little, Kate Holland - are part of the Wildfires' Jack Scott Cup squad. To be eligible they must have also played 50 per cent of Hunter Rugby club games.
"Even though they play in Sydney, they race back to play club rugby. It is something they are passionate about," Badger said. "That is why it is enjoyable to coach them. They are committed to each other and have a real connection."
A 35-women Country train-on squad will be named in the next week for a camp in Sydney in the lead up to the Australian Championships in late September.
"I expect we will have a large contingent in that squad," Badger said. 'The whole forward pack should be there. The backs as well. We were the dominant side over the weekend."
Newcastle won 17 straight country titles up until 2017 and Badger is keen to start a new dynasty.
"I had Corellas sitting on the bench," he said. "I can only see us being stronger in the coming years. The under-18 girls made the final of NSW Country championship and will move up the Wildfires next year. The future is bright."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
