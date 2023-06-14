The Sydney Swans will be wear black armbands in their game against Brisbane Lions on Friday night in a tribute to the victims of the Greta bus crash.
Six of the 10 people who died in the Sunday night accident were directly involved with the Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club.
Five played in the Black Diamond Cup, the Hunter Central Coast AFL's top division for men and women, while another coached Singleton's women's side in the competition.
"We are deeply saddened by the horrific events over the weekend," Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley said.
"Sydney Swans players will wear black armbands this weekend in memory of those who have lost their lives."
The Swans run an Academy program in the Hunter which junior players form the region strive to be a part of.
One of the deceased, Kyah McBride, the captain of Singleton's women's Black Diamond Cup side, had been part of the Academy in recent years.
She also represented the Swans in an inaugural Women's Summer Series last year.
Kyah's mum, Nadene, was heavily involved in the sport locally and coached the women's side.
Swans player Isaac Heeney also hails from the Hunter and was once part of the Academy, having played for Cardiff Hawks as a junior.
"The Sydney Swans extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the people involved in the tragic bus crash in the Hunter Valley on the weekend," the Swans said in a club statement.
"Many of those involved are connected to the Singleton AFL club, while there is also a connection to the QBE Sydney Swans Academy program, and therefore the wider Swans community."
The Swans take on the Lions at the Gabba at 7.50pm on Friday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
