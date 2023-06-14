Newcastle Herald
Sydney Swans to pay tribute to Singleton Roosters after Greta bus tragedy that claimed the lives of Black Diamond Cup players, coach

By Max McKinney
Updated June 14 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:20am
File photo.

The Sydney Swans will be wear black armbands in their game against Brisbane Lions on Friday night in a tribute to the victims of the Greta bus crash.

Max McKinney

