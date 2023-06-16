5 beds | 1 bath | 2 cars
Nestled on the second largest block in Stockton, spanning an impressive 1,247 square metres (approx), 'Cardross' is a magnificent Federation-era property that stands as a testament to timeless elegance.
Having served as the cherished abode for three generations of the same family since 1916, its storied history echoes through the home's large and spacious rooms as well as the tall ornate plaster ceilings, intricate fretwork, and a working fireplace.
Inside, five bedrooms and a grand lounge room eagerly await a full renovation to unveil their true potential.
The expansive backyard is ready for the nurturing touch of a keen green thumb, with its memories of a once green full-size tennis court offering a blank canvas for restoration or transformation. This sprawling space holds abundant scope for the addition of garaging, a deck, and even a pool, presenting an opportunity to create an outdoor sanctuary for relaxation, and boundless enjoyment.
Boasting side and rear lane access adding to its compelling appeal, you may choose to extract maximum value from the block through subdivision or the addition of a second dwelling. All subject to council approval.
This location boasts a highly desirable coastal lifestyle that attracts many. You can easily take a leisurely stroll to the beach, with your board or towel in hand, and even grab a coffee along the way.
The village features a selection of eateries, shops, an IGA supermarket, bakery, and post office.
For casual dining, the General Washington and Gladstone hotels are great spots to unwind. Additionally, the area provides convenient access to Newcastle via the Stockton ferry.
