NEWCASTLE hockey representatives Bianca Cheetham and David Reid have been named in NSW Country squads following State Championships over the June long weekend.
Tigers striker Cheetham played in the women's open tournament in Sydney while Souths goalkeeper Reid helped guide Newcastle to a men's division two title on home turf.
The pair will now have the opportunity to contest the Australian Country Championships in the Victorian city of Shepparton in August (5-12).
Newcastle women's coach Scott New says Cheetham "was named in the NSW under 21s in 2020 but it didn't go ahead because of COVID, so this is a good reward for her".
Manning Valley's Priya Bourke, a former first grader with Souths and University, was also listed in the women's NSW Country team for 2023.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
