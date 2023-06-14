Newcastle Herald
Hunter Valley bus crash fundraiser a worth focus in aftermath

By Editorial
June 15 2023 - 8:00am
A worthy way to help bus crash families is a welcome focus amid grief
TARNYA Davis, a clinical and forensic psychologist as well as a Newcastle Herald columnist, has put her skills to work this week supporting those closest to the Hunter bus crash that has left the entire nation reeling.

