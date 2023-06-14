Newcastle Herald
Former Charlton MP Greg Combet to head Net Zero Agency

By Poppy Johnston
Updated June 14 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:19pm
Ex-Labor minister Greg Combet will be joined by 10 other members on the Net Zero Agency board. (Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS)
Former Labor climate change minister Greg Combet has been picked to head the agency tasked with easing the transition to a renewable energy-fuelled economy.

