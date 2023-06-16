Newcastle Herald
'Humpback highway' treats Newcastle residents to a spectacular sight as whales migrate north

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
June 17 2023 - 9:00am
As 40,000 humpback whales migrate north to warmer waters, there have been plenty of sightings along the Hunter coastline since the beginning of June.

Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

