As 40,000 humpback whales migrate north to warmer waters, there have been plenty of sightings along the Hunter coastline since the beginning of June.
Their path from Antarctica to tropical waters, known as the "humpback highway", is treating locals to magical views from the land.
Keen whale-watchers told the Newcastle Herald there were some great vantage points around the city.
"Probably the best views would be from Shepherds Hill. We saw four this morning (June 14) from Merewether, but they were about one kilometre out to sea," Paul Nelson said.
"There seems to be more this year than last. We are so privileged," he said.
From Fort Scratchley, The Obelisk perched above King Edward Park, the Anzac Memorial Walk, to essentially anywhere between Nobbys Lighthouse and The Hill on the southern side of Merewether Beach, you're bound to catch a glimpse of these majestic creatures whipping their tales in the ocean blue.
"The top of the Anzac Walk is a great spot. I was there on the weekend and it was filled with families, kids and I also spotted a dolphin. We saw a lot [of whales] and it was lovely," resident Catherine Suzanne said.
Jude Southwell says she "must have seen 50 whales" while she spent a week at Newcastle beach.
"A dozen a day easy. Close in and breaching right out - superb," she said.
"And I walked to Nobbys Beach and saw lots there too and my friend watched them from Bar Beach, so I reckon anywhere along the coast is great," she said.
Louise Moonan said she saw three on her Thursday morning walk, making their way from Merewether to Bar Beach.
"They were having fun, splashing around and taking their time. I saw them the whole walk," she said.
Caves Beach at Swansea was also a top pick among the locals, while further north towards Port Stephens your best chance for a sighting is at Boat Harbour.
Anna Bay resident Arwen Julian said she heard the echoes of whales sing, while she meditated on the rocks at Boat Harbour on Wednesday afternoon, June 14.
"They were playfully jumping about, you could feel their energy," she said.
"It was invigorating and hauntingly beautiful."
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
