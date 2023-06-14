ELDER abuse is rife in the Hunter region, with older women most likely to be targeted and more often than not by their own children, experts say.
The most common form of abuse is verbal and psychological abuse, followed by a failure to meet support needs and neglect, and financial exploitation.
Nicola Hirschhorn, a domestic and family violence specialist worker at the Newcastle Women's domestic violence Court Advocacy Service, said the Hunter was home to one of the highest rates of elder abuse reports in NSW.
Many of the referrals she receives from police involved women living at home with an adult child where things have "got out of hand", the said, and often the call is made by someone other than the older person being abused - a daughter, or a neighbour, or a partner.
"They're big numbers," Ms Hirschhorn said. "I am talking to women every day, sometimes I might be talking to two or three women a day and it is awful, awful to hear their stories.
"These are women who have raised their children. They've worked, they've done unpaid labour as the wife and the mother, maybe worked in the paid workforce as well, they are now in their late 60s, 70s, even 80s, and they have no freedom, no ability to live a life of their choice."
Their abusive adult children might be substance users and abusers, or have mental health issues, but they are also verbally violent, abusive, threatening, and intimidating, Ms Hirschhorn said.
"Sometimes these women can't leave their home because they are afraid of what's going to happen.
"Fairly typically it is a son, in his 40s or 50s, who has significant mental health issues, maybe untreated at the time, and very often they self medicate with alcohol, more often than other illicit substances, and they may not be able to drive, they're probably not working, and in some cases something has happened - they may have an acquired brain injury, or something like that."
He may have had a family, or a job, and something's happened.
"There's a back story, but she becomes the scapegoat for everything and these women are told they're useless, and sometimes they become very isolated, sometimes out of shame, because who wants anyone to know that this is their son.
"It's an extreme form of violence, to be subjected to that, especially from your own offspring, your own flesh and blood, the damage it does is really complicated. He is home because she doesn't want him on the street, doesn't want him in jail ... and unless he engages with services he is not going to get well."
Of the 14 aged crime prevention officers in NSW, three are based in the Hunter, and according to the Ageing and Disability Commission (ADC), there were 2,662 reports of elder abuse to their helpline in 2020-2021 in which the location of the person was known, with just over half (1,389 or 52 per cent) from three regional areas - the Hunter, Central Coast, and Illawarra Shoalhaven.
In the past two years, there have been 853 reports to the ADC from the Hunter region, 71 per cent of which (603) related to an older person. Of those, 34 per cent were reports came from a paid worker, 26 per cent came from an adult child of the older person, and 14 per cent of reports came from the older person experiencing abuse.
Of the reports about older people, 72 per cent were about women, and 67 per cent of reports of abuse on older people involved family members, mainly adult children as the subject of the allegation.
However, it's difficult to get a true picture of the level of elder abuse which occurs in the community because while some is reported to the Ageing and Disability Commission, and others separately to the police, with some overlap, many more are reported to no one, Ms Hirschhorn said.
The increasing number of elder abuse allegations being made is under the spotlight today which is World Elder Abuse Awareness day.
Possible signs of financial elder abuse include:
Ageing and Disability Commissioner Robert Fitzgerald said elder abuse reports to the ADC have increased by 40 per cent over the past three years. There were also more than 38,000 calls made to the Ageing and Disability Helpline, most of those reports relating to allegations of psychological and financial abuse, and neglect,
"We know there has been significant life pressures over the past few years that has increased the risk factors for abuse, including within families," Mr Fitzgerald said. "Unfortunately, in the reports we've seen, relatives have taken advantage of an otherwise trusted relationship for personal gain or control."
Most calls about older people are from other adult children, but reports have come in from a broad range of people including paid workers, community members and neighbours.
"This shows you that the community is aware of us and proves that we have become a vital safeguarding agency for adults at risk of abuse in their family, home and community," he said.
Signs of abuse and neglect can include the older person or adult with disability are no longer receiving the services they need to live, they are being prevented from speaking to or seeing family and friends, or they cannot spend or access their own money.
National Seniors Australia chief advocate Ian Henschke said financial loss in later life is particularly devastating.
"Unfortunately, people don't always seek help and identifying abuse can be hard," Mr Henschke said. "It can go unreported as it happens behind closed doors, by people in positions of trust."
As opposed to scams by strangers, financial abuse can involve a [person in a position of trust coercing, or forcing an older person to sign over assets or to change a will or power of attorney, stealing money or taking credit cards.
"Older people fall victim to such abuses because they might never expect a loved one to take advantage of them, cant stop it, or are too embarrassed to go to the police, he said.
In 2019, National Seniors made a submission to the Federal Attorney General recommending consistent and strengthened Enduring Power of Attorney laws to help protect against abuse.
National Seniors would also like to see implementation of the National Plan to Respond to the Abuse of Older Australians.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
