Leo Thompson spent most of his childhood dreaming of playing for the All Blacks.
From a rugby union-centric country, and family, both he and twin brother Tyrone shared the same dream.
But three years after making the bold decision to switch codes to rugby league, Thompson is now aspiring to represent the Kiwis.
Having had a taste of representative footy in recent years, the Knights prop is keen for more.
"That's definitely a goal of mine, and always has been to play for my country," Thompson told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'll just have to keep playing consistently and we'll see what happens."
Thompson, 23, isn't getting ahead of himself, but he isn't afraid to share his goal.
A late inclusion for the Maori All Stars in February, he got the opportunity to train and play alongside some of his country's best, including New Zealand-international forwards James Fisher-Harris and Joseph Tapine, in Rotorua.
It was a rewarding and eye-opening experience.
But it wasn't the first time Thompson had represented his culture.
He played for a Maori under-20s rugby union side before making the switch to league.
It was his performance in that game against Fiji in 2019 which ultimately led to an opportunity at the Canberra Raiders a year later.
From there, Thompson has been on the rise in rugby league.
After COVID disrupted his time in Canberra, he joined the Knights ahead of the 2022 NRL season.
Signed as a development player, he impressed Knights coach Adam O'Brien so much during his first pre-season that by round one he had been upgraded to the top-30 roster and earned a shock debut against the Roosters at the SCG.
He went on to play 16 games for the Knights last year, mostly coming off the bench, before injury prematurely ended his season.
With the benefit of another full summer of training, he has made further improvement in 2023, playing every game this season. But not only has he made the side each week, Thompson has started in all but one game.
And it is his 2023 campaign thus far which has the thought of potentially earning a Kiwis jersey at the end of the year bubbling away.
"After the season I've started with, it's in the back of my mind that it's a possibility," he said.
A proud Kiwi, Thompson returned home during Newcastle's first bye this year to catch up with family.
He values any time he can get with family after the prolonged period where COVID disrupted international travel, and was lucky enough to be able to attend one of his twin brother's Super Rugby matches for the first time.
Tyrone is a hooker for the Chiefs, who face the ACT Brumbies is one of the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals this Saturday.
"I got to one of his games. I flew into New Zealand and I drove straight to Hamilton to watch him play," Thompson said.
Tyrone has attended one of Leo's NRL appearances.
"He hasn't watched a home game yet," Thompson said. "He watched me play against Manly last year.
"But he loves it over here. He loves the lifestyle."
Asked whether his brother had any interested in a similar code switch, and whether he would encourage him across, Thompson laughed and said: "I don't know, he is pretty sorted in rugby."
Having enjoyed another bye before Newcastle's 24-20 loss to Brisbane last week, and ahead of the side's clash with the Roosters on Saturday, Thompson said he felt better prepared for the rigours of the NRL this season.
"Because of the breaks we've had [this season], I feel pretty fresh," he said.
"Come this time last year, I was pretty burnt out.
"It was more mentally than physically. This year I know how to prep better and get up for a game each week."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
