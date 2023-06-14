PROPERTY moguls of the future at St Pius X High School have proved no challenge is out of reach for a group of dedicated girl bosses.
As part of the Property Council of Australia's Girls in Property program, more than 200 Year 9 students from 15 public schools are challenged to develop real life projects to meet a community need.
St Pius X students Anika Boettcher, Kyah Nowland, Emily Turney and Saniya Shaji blew the judges away with an innovative home designed for to accommodate larger Indigenous households in East Arnhem Land.
"We're pretty proud of what we've accomplished so far," Anika said.
"We wanted to make it modern, we wanted it to have a big and spacious area. It had to be spacious, it had to cater to eight adults and seven children.
"As a girl in high school who has no clue what she wants to do when she leaves I think it has definitely broadened my mind to other opportunities."
The program is designed to grow the number of women in the property industry and give students a taste of what it's like to work in the sector.
Urbis research from 2017 and 2018 found that after taking part in the program, girls were more likely to identify non-traditional jobs in property as potential career options.
Among those women working in the sector was Charlestown Square marketing manager and judge Anna Whelan.
"They're a very impressive group of young girls and I think they're going to go a long way if they decide to follow property careers," she said.
"I've worked in the property industry for over 15 years now and it is a very male-dominated industry and I think it's fantastic they're starting to promote women at such a young age to really grow and shine in that area of expertise."
The group had to take into account the climate in the Northern Territory, materials for housing and cultural considerations.
St Pius X ministry coordinator Amanda Mohr said the aim of the project is to demystify what property is.
"The idea is to break down that stereotype and make sure they are aware of all the different opportunities they can have within their careers and give them some exposure to those 21st century skills," she said.
"They worked so well together and the mentors said even from the outset before they had spent a lot of time together the girls were communicating like professionals.
"They took it in their stride, they didn't baulk at all and even presenting to 250 people is a big thing that most adults struggle with - and they really took it in their stride."
The students presented their projects to their classmates, the judges and family members on Wednesday.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
