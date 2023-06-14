Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

St Pius X High School: Girls in Property program encourages women in industry

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 14 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PROPERTY moguls of the future at St Pius X High School have proved no challenge is out of reach for a group of dedicated girl bosses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.