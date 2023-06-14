End of an era for horse racing in Singapore as last course closes its doors: Could others follow?

The last racing course closes its doors in Singapore and could others follow? Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis.

Singapore announces the closing down of the horse racing club, with the final race happening in October next year. This is after operating for approximately 182 years since 1842 when it was founded.



The Singapore Turf Club (STC), the country's only horse racing club, is set to have the final and 100th final race on 5th October 2024. The question is, what will happen next, and will this be a trend in other nations?

The land, which has been the grounds for horse racing, is set to be given back to the government to develop it for public housing. Reports say that this was a decision made after the review of land use plans that are usually made by the Singapore government, which are meant to take into account the present needs and how to meet them while at the same time ensuring there is sufficient land for future generations.

At the same time, in America, horse racing has been declining, with fewer people attending race tracks on smaller events, although people do appear at big events such as the Derby. According to the End Horse Racing Subsidies Coalition, crowds at Belmont in New York have reduced by a margin of 88 per cent since 1978.

The growing popularity of horse race livestreams

While this shows a decline, it is not over yet, and will not be for a very long time, for horse racing. Reports show that betting on horse racing has continued to increase over time. This is especially with the advent of online betting platforms and even free horse racing tips in Australia and other countries, and online streaming of horse racing events.



It is very likely that the reduction in the number of people on the race tracks is due to online streaming and not necessarily the reduction of interest in the sport.

Livestreams also provide an opportunity for people to bet on races without having to be physically present at the track. This makes it easier to place bets on races and follow along with the action.



Livestreams also provide valuable insights into how horses perform and jockeys strategise during a race. In 2020, it was estimated that over 1.45 billion people worldwide watched or placed bets within that year, which is a huge increase from 2019 when 365 million fans watched or betted on the sport. This shows that horse racing is becoming more popular by the year.

The future of horse racing: What can we expect?

Needless to say, technology will significantly impact the future of horse racing. For example, virtual reality (VR) may create a more immersive experience for spectators. This may include the ability to watch races from different angles or even ride along with the jockey as they race around the track.



The technology could also improve horse and rider safety by monitoring their health and performance during races. Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) will continue operating in the future as it is now, assisting in analysing data from past races and predicting which horses have the best chance of winning in upcoming events.



Finally, blockchain technology could ensure that all bets are secure and transparent, allowing people to place wagers on races more easily.