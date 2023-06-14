Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Valley's First Creek Wines shortlisted for Halliday Wine Companion 2024 Australian Winery of the Year

By John Lewis
June 14 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The First Creek wine team, Greg Silkman (managing director), Shaun Silkman (chief operating officer), Liz Silkman (chief winemaker) and Annabel Holland (winemaker)
The First Creek wine team, Greg Silkman (managing director), Shaun Silkman (chief operating officer), Liz Silkman (chief winemaker) and Annabel Holland (winemaker)

THE Hunter Valley's First Creek Wines has been selected as one of the 10 finalists in the Halliday Wine Companion 2024 Australian Winery of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.