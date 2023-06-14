PREPARE to be star struck, with students getting in the groove to light up the stage.
Thousands of public school pupils from across the region have come together to get ready to perform at Star Struck 2023 in Newcastle on Friday and Saturday.
The theme for this year is 'Ignite', which is expected to spark smiles and get toes tapping.
"The show is set to wow audiences with a carefully selected mix of music, dance and drama from across the decades and the genres," a spokesperson said.
Star Struck will involve 3500 dance and drama students, a choir of more than 500, 100 featured dancers and music students, including rock bands, and students building experience in production and stage management.
Those involved hail from across Newcastle, the Hunter and Central Coast.
The dance and drama performers have been rehearsing most days for weeks, while rehearsals for vocalists and musical items have also been bringing students together in the lead-up to the event.
"The pandemic saw many school choirs fold, so it is very exciting to see choirs in schools are back with great enthusiasm," the spokesperson said.
Star Struck Ignite will be held at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17.
There are two casts taking the stage, with one scheduled for 11am on Friday and 7pm on Saturday, and the other at 7pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday.
Tickets to the performing arts extravaganza can be bought online.
Star Struck, run by the NSW Department of Education for the Newcastle, Hunter and Central Coast, is a "cost recovery program", and sponsors have been thanked for their support.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
