Newcastle Rugby League: Kurri Kurri v Central | live

Newcastle Rugby League continues with round 12 this weekend.
Bottom-placed Kurri Kurri have yet to register a win this season while ninth-ranked Central are coming off a 26-all draw with premiership contenders Cessnock.
The Bulldogs host Central at Kurri Sportsground on Saturday.
BarTV Sports coverage from 3pm.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
