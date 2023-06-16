REASSURANCE is key for high school students recently subjected to graffiti involving a negative message aimed at the LGBTQIA+ community, according to experts who say it is necessary to remain "vigilant" and challenge prejudice.
Vandals who spray-painted over walls at Newcastle High School at the weekend were caught on CCTV footage which has been handed to police.
School principal Janene Rosser moved quickly to inform parents and carers, and to provide assurances to students.
"The messages spray-painted on our walls have religious connotations, and relate to Bible quotations," the message Ms Rosser sent out to parents and carers on Tuesday said.
Dr Justin Ellis, a senior lecturer in criminology at the University of Newcastle, said it was necessary to remember that freedom of expression, including speech, needed to be balanced with other rights, such as the right to dignity.
"Resorting to what looks like trespass and malicious damage reflects a minority perspective from within our community that we don't always see, but we are seeing at the moment, and it reminds us that we need to be vigilant about challenging prejudice," Dr Ellis said.
"In the current political and media environment where some politicians and media outlets are amplifying anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and digital platforms are not removing hate speech online in a timely manner, it is important to speak out against these transgressions when they happen and when it's safe to do so, because it's not always safe to do so; to push back, and let your elected officials know what you think at the local, state, and federal levels, and report hate speech when you see it."
Newcastle was a tolerant city and electorate, he said, as evidenced by the Newcastle federal electorate result in the same-sex marriage survey conducted in 2017, when 74.8 per cent of voters said 'yes', "well above the national and state averages and the fifth highest 'yes' vote in NSW."
Dr Eloise Brook, health and communications manager at Sydney's Gender Centre which supports more than 900 families across NSW, agreed, saying that while small pockets of extremism exist in NSW and Australia, they were outliers.
"These kinds of incidents don't reflect the wider community's understanding of trans people and children and the challenges the trans community faces," Dr Brook said.
"We are lucky in Australia to have anti-discrimination laws and legislation, and the departments of health, education, and community and justice on board, all of the elements working to support young trans people and their families. that is what's happening in Australia and NSW society."
It was important for schools to reflect the broader Australian community, Dr Brook said.
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
