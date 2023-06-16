"In the current political and media environment where some politicians and media outlets are amplifying anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and digital platforms are not removing hate speech online in a timely manner, it is important to speak out against these transgressions when they happen and when it's safe to do so, because it's not always safe to do so; to push back, and let your elected officials know what you think at the local, state, and federal levels, and report hate speech when you see it."