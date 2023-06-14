Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

James Blake Blee, James Lake-Kusviandy Blee in court on Newcastle port cocaine charges

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 14 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MANSLAUGHTER charge is set to be dropped against a man accused of attempting to import cocaine through the Port of Newcastle after a diver was found dead floating near bricks of the drug.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.