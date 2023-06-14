ANGUS Brown is back and keen to help Hamilton move up the ladder.
In a major boost, Brown has returned home after a season playing for Malahide in Ireland.
The wholehearted centre will play third grade against Uni on Saturday, alongside father Luke and brother Connor, but will no doubt move up the grades quickly.
Brown was captain of the Hawks last season, leading them to the grand final. He played inside centre for Malahide, which finished eighth in the All Ireland Division 2B competition.
The Hawks have been hit by a string of injuries, especially in the backs, and sit in fifth place with three wins.
** Coach Martin Brett hopes Hunter's win in the Richardson Shield is rewarded with a handful of players earning NSW Country Cockatoos selection.
Hunter dominated the second tier at the Country Championships, culminating in a 45-26 triumph over Mid North Coast in the final.
The win ensured Hunter return to the Caldwell Cup next season.
Martin is confident Hamish McKie, Mick Taylor Toa Havea, Sam Callow, Rhys Bray and Harrison Chapman will all be in contention for the train-on squad to be announced in the next week.
Martin wants to continue in the role next season and believes more players will jump on board after the success this season.
** Hunter Wildfires hooker Ben Park was named the colts (under-20s) player of the tournament at the Country Championships.
Hunter recorded two wins over Central West (12-10 and 13-5) and lost twice to winners Central Coast (15-0 and 19-5) to finish second.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
