Hamilton North police operation concludes with 32 year-old man arrested on Emerald Street

Alanna Tomazin
Madeline Link
By Alanna Tomazin, and Madeline Link
Updated June 14 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:30pm
A 32 year-old man has been arrested, concluding a two-hour police operation on Emerald Street, at Hamilton North.

