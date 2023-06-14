UNDERCOVER police and tactical officers have swarmed a suburban street armed with rifles in Hamilton North.
It's believed one person has been arrested in a dramatic siege which shut down Emerald Street between Clyde and Hamilton streets on Wednesday afternoon.
The Dog Unit and an armoured police BearCat vehicle were on the scene as neighbours watched the situation unfold, some unable to return to their homes until officers cleared the situation.
The Newcastle Herald was told by a nearby neighbour that he noticed a tactical officer had entered his backyard searching for an offender when he was told to "go back inside".
Officers remained at the street close to 5pm, with what appeared to be a police officer being taken from the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
He did not appear to have serious injuries.
It's unclear at this stage what exactly sparked incident.
More details to come.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
