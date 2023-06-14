Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hamilton North police operation: Newcastle police close Emerald Street

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 14 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UNDERCOVER police and tactical officers have swarmed a suburban street armed with rifles in Hamilton North.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.