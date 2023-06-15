A MAN arrested during a dramatic siege in New Lambton remains behind bars accused of wielding a gun during a carjacking in a busy shopping centre carpark.
Scott Thomas Burns did not want to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday after spending a night in the police cells, and made no bid for bail.
"He's not making a release application," defence solicitor Ian Thompson said.
Police will compile evidence in the matter ahead of Burns' next court date in August.
Magistrate Robert Stone formally refused bail.
Burns was arrested during a police operation on Wednesday afternoon which saw tactical officers, the dog squad, plain-clothes detectives and a heavy armoured vehicle swoop on the New Lambton home.
The 32-year-old was taken into custody after allegedly aiming a firearm at officers.
He was taken to hospital in a stable condition, according to police.
During a raid of the home, police allegedly uncovered clothing and illicit substances, which were seized for forensic examination.
Emergency services were initially called to Charlestown Square shopping centre about 4pm on Monday, June 12, to reports a man had threatened three people with a gun before stealing their car and fleeing.
Police combed the area but could not find the car at the time.
Extensive investigations led them to home in on the man in North Lambton.
Police further alleged in court that Burns threatened another man during a separate incident in Edgeworth, then fled.
Burns was not required to enter pleas to a string of firearm charges, as well as police pursuit; being armed with intent; threatening injury to a person with the intent to prevent lawful detention; armed robbery; and suspected stolen goods in custody.
The case was adjourned.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
