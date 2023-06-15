AS someone who spent the majority of his childhood living inside the fishbowl of fame, Nathan Calaveri is used to hearing opinions about himself.
So it's curious that the former guitar prodigy chose to open up the intimate creative process of producing an album to social media.
The entire making of Calaveri's new album, Miracles, was broadcast live and viewed 2 million times on interactive live-streaming service, Twitch, which is commonly used in video gaming and E-sports.
Every piece of praise, and criticism, was delivered in real time.
"I learnt a lot from streaming the whole creative experience because it is real time feedback and not everyone has tact," Cavaleri says.
"Those very occasional disrespectful comments of people telling it like it is during sensitive times - because I'm creating and performing and very open in those moments - it just shows me what insecurities I still have alive in myself."
Cavaleri admits some of the criticism of his voice stung, but he views it as part of the growing process.
"That shows I have unhealthy beliefs in myself so I see them as opportunities to grow and go to work on myself," he says. "The goal is to keep walking and doing my thing despite what other people think."
Cavaleri, who turns 41 on Sunday, was arguably Australia's most recognisable kid in the '90s, as he jammed with heroes like Mark Knopfler, B.B King and Bonnie Raitt, made regular appearances on TV shows like Hey, Hey It's Saturday, and signed with Michael Jackson's MJJ Records.
But the success came at a cost. Calaveri has previously spoken at length about the dark underbelly of fame. He was bullied at high school and as an adult developed anxiety and depression.
In 2019 he made a return to the stage and a year later the album Demons was released. The cathartic project helped showcase Cavaleri's little-known skill as a songwriter and vocalist.
If Demons was Cavaleri rediscovering his voice, Miracles is an album by an increasingly confident artist expanding his skills set.
The record ranges from bombastic psych-rock (Miracles) to chilled out Dope Lemon-style grooves (Querencia), to George Harrison-esque folk-rock (Gone To God) to more classic barroom blues (Man On Fire).
There's even an epic instrumental cover of Billie Eilish's When The Party Is Over, which showcases why Cavaleri remains one of Australia's most emotive guitarists.
"Demons was self-discovery and learning and taking those baby steps back out there," Cavaleri says.
"Not because all of the songs were like that, but in terms of the energy that the songs came from. It was testing the water of that type of head space.
"My head space during the creation of Miracles has been very much about leaning in and backing yourself and having faith in not only the world, but yourself, and building that inner confidence and resilience.
"It's still a work in progress to stay in that space, it still wavers, but all the sentiments of the songs are written from that place."
Family has also played a vital role in Cavaleri's recovery and return to music.
Cavaleri and his wife Amy have two sons Byron, 8, and Xavier, 5. A photograph from Byron's birth features on the album cover of Miracles.
Byron is almost the same age Cavaleri was when he began his journey to become a household name.
Cavaleri stresses his mother and father "were the opposite of stage parents" and his career wasn't "planned or engineered" and that he was merely following his passion for guitar.
"I'm just watching my kids, I don't want to shove anything in their faces," he says. "I just wanna see what they're naturally drawn to and try to support that.
"Ironically they can't stand music. I don't play it much around the house and when I do, they're like, 'turn it off'.
"My eldest is a sports kid and I like that contrast as it's a world I'm not too familiar with, but I'm becoming familiar with it and I really love that."
Nathan Cavaleri's Miracles is out on Friday. His tour visits the Baroque Room, Katoomba (July 7); Bohemian Café, Taree (July 21); Pacific Palms Recreation Club (July 22); Canberra Theatre (September 1); Heritage Hotel, Bulli (September 2); Lizotte's, Newcastle (October 8); Royal Oak, Launceston (October 20); Palais Theatre, Franklin (October 22) and Sooki Lounge, Belgrave (October 26).
