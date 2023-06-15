Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jesse Morrison changes his tune about new single Down By The Sea

By Josh Leeson
June 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Morrison has found a new appreciation for one of his earliest songs, Down By The Sea. Picture supplied
Jesse Morrison has found a new appreciation for one of his earliest songs, Down By The Sea. Picture supplied

FOR years Jesse Morrison hated his song Down By The Sea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.