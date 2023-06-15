FOR years Jesse Morrison hated his song Down By The Sea.
It was just the second tune the Newcastle indie-folk singer-songwriter had ever crafted when the track came to life in 2018.
It's fair to say Morrison's opinion of the song has taken a 180-degree turn.
On Friday Down By The Sea will be released as the first single from Morrison's forthcoming debut EP in October.
"For a lot of the time I didn't actually like the song," Morrison said.
"Only in the last year and a half when we started playing songs as a band, did the boys say how much they liked it.
"So we thought why not give it a crack and record it."
Initially it began as an acoustic folk song, which Morrison felt was overly cliche.
But once he incorporated the song into his band's live set, the more modern and poppy arrangement, influenced by the likes of Ed Sheeran and John Mayer, gave Down By The Sea a new lease of life.
That was further enhanced when Morrison recorded the track at Sawooth Studios with producer Darcy Long.
"Even lyrically it's changed," he said. "I've modernised it and made it more poppy.
"It's really come full circle of me not liking it, to it being one of my favourite songs."
Morrison launches Down By The Sea at the Oriental Hotel on July 8.
