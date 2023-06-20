Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Homelands Tour features music and song from refugees who call Australia home

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adeeb Razzouk is a Syrian-born actor and producer on the Homelands Tour.
Adeeb Razzouk is a Syrian-born actor and producer on the Homelands Tour.

A potent program of art and performance created by refugees in Australia will feature in the Homelands Tour, which visits Newcastle Museum for a performance on Thursday, June 22, at Newcastle Museum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.