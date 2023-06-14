POP maestro G Flip has announced their first national headline tour since 2019 and Newcastle is on the itinerary.
G Flip, aka Georgia Flipo, will play the University Of Newcastle's Bar On The Hill on September 9, the final night of the eight-date tour.
In their relatively short career, G Flip was already built a rabid Novocastrian fan base. Just prior to the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Drink Too Much and Killing My Time songwriter became the first artist to sell out three consecutive nights at the Cambridge Hotel. Due to the COVID lockdowns the gigs never happened.
Sydney-based pop singer-songwriter Charley will support G Flip at the Bar On The Hill.
In May the 29-year-old G Flip married US actress and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.
POP-punk bands Slowly Slowly and Stand Atlantic are teaming up for a double headline tour of regional Australia.
The tour includes a Newcastle show at the new King Street Hotel venue on September 22, before the bands head to Drifter's Wharf at Gosford on September 23.
GLOBE-trotting Newcastle indie band Vacations will spend most of spring in the US performing alongside Brisbane contemporaries Last Dinosaurs.
The two bands have announced a co-headline "Tourzilla" which includes 32 shows between September 30 and November 15 across 22 US states and a maiden show in Mexico.
The four-piece of Campbell Burns (guitar, vocals), Nate Delizzotti (guitar), Jake Johnson (bass) and Joey van Lier (drums) have also released a video for their latest single, Midwest.
The video was directed by LA-based filmmaker Nicole Lipp with creative direction from Johnson.
